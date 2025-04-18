Nation

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

ABC's ''This Week'' — Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.; Rep, Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; Tom Homan, President Donald Trump's border czar.

The Associated Press
April 18, 2025 at 10:24PM

WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.; Rep, Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; Tom Homan, President Donald Trump's border czar.

___

NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Van Hollen; Sen. John Kennedy, R-La.

___

CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn.

___

CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Van Hollen; Lee Zeldin, Environmental Protection Agency administrator; Gov. Maura Healey, D-Mass.; Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa.; Austan Goolsbee, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago.

___

''Fox News Sunday'' — Van Hollen; Interior Secretary Doug Burgum.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More

Nation

Arkansas governor says she's not rushing to resume executions after signing nitrogen gas bill

Arkansas Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Friday that she's not in a rush to resume executions after signing legislation allowing the use of nitrogen gas to put inmates to death.

Nation

Tropical drinks by the pool? Not so fast, says senator who visited Abrego Garcia in El Salvador

Nation

Trump moves to invoke Schedule F to make it easier to fire some federal workers