Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

___

April 11, 2025 at 10:32PM

WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick; Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

___

NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — White House trade adviser Peter Navarro; Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.; Ray Dalio, founder of the hedge fund Bridgewater Associates.

___

CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Warren; Kevin Hassett, director of the National Economic Council; Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn.

___

CBS' ''Face the Nation" — U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.; Neel Kashkari, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis; Dr. Peter Marks, former director of the Food and Drug Administration's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

___

''Fox News Sunday'' — Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins; Gov. JB Pritzker, D-Ill.; Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla.

