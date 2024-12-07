Nation

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

December 7, 2024 at 1:35AM

WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.; retired Gen. Frank McKenzie, former commander of U.S. Central Command.

___

NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — President-elect Donald Trump.

___

CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Sens. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., and Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich.

__

CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Reps. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, Mike Kelly, R-Pa., and Jason Crow, D-Colo.; Frank McCourt, founder and CEO of McCourt Global.

___

''Fox News Sunday'' — Reps. Cory Mills, R-Fla., and Seth Moulton, D-Mass.; former national security adviser H.R. McMaster.

