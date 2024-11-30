WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — National security adviser Jake Sullivan; Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D.; Gov.-elect Josh Stein, D-N.C.
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
By The Associated Press
NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Sullivan; Sens. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., and Chris Murphy, D-Conn.
CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Sullivan; Reps. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., and Jamie Raskin, D-Md.
CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Sullivan; Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Alex Padilla, D-Calif.
''Fox News Sunday'' — Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.; OpenAI CEO Sam Altman; former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.
