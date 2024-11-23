WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — Sens. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
ABC's ''This Week'' — Sens. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.
By The Associated Press
___
NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo.; Sen.-elect Adam Schiff, D-Calif.
___
CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Sens. James Lankford, R-Okla., Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., and Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill.
___
CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Duckworth; Sens. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., and Rand Paul, R-Ky.; Rep. Sarah McBride, D-Del.; retired Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, former Trump administration national security adviser.
___
''Fox News Sunday'' — Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., President-elect Donald Trump's choice to be his national security adviser; Sens. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and John Fetterman, D-Pa.
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
President-elect Donald Trump on Friday named Oregon Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer to lead the Department of Labor in his second administration, elevating a Republican congresswoman who has strong support from unions in her district but lost reelection in November.