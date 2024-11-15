WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — Sen.-elect Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich.; Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas; Dr. Richard Besser, president and CEO of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation; Preet Bharara, former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York.
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
By The Associated Press
NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla.
CNN's ''State of the Union'' — House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.; Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa.; Sen.-elect Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz.
CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Gov. Andy Beshear, D-Ky.; Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn.; former Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel; Sue Gordon, former principal deputy director of national intelligence; Dr. Deborah Birx, former White House coronavirus response coordinator.
''Fox News Sunday'' — Johnson; Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.; Dr. Marty Makary, professor at Johns Hopkins University.
