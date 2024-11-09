Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Nation

WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy; radio host Charlamagne tha God.

NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Sens. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Sanders; Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.

CBS' ''Face the Nation" — National security adviser Jake Sullivan; Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn.; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.; British Ambassador to the U.S. Karen Pierce; Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis.

''Fox News Sunday'' — Reps. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., and Byron Donalds, R-Fla.

