WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; independent Dan Osborn, a Nebraska Senate candidate; entrepreneur Mark Cuban.
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
By The Associated Press
NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Ohio Sen. JD Vance, the Republican vice presidential nominee; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.
CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Vance; former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.; Adrian Fontes, Arizona's secretary of state; Al Schmidt, Pennsylvania's secretary of state.
CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Vance, Cheney; Rep. Brendan Boyle, D-Pa.
''Fox News Sunday'' — Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.; Gov. Jared Polis, D-Colo.
