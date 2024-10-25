Nation

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
October 25, 2024 at 11:09PM

WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; independent Dan Osborn, a Nebraska Senate candidate; entrepreneur Mark Cuban.

NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Ohio Sen. JD Vance, the Republican vice presidential nominee; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Vance; former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.; Adrian Fontes, Arizona's secretary of state; Al Schmidt, Pennsylvania's secretary of state.

CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Vance, Cheney; Rep. Brendan Boyle, D-Pa.

''Fox News Sunday'' — Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.; Gov. Jared Polis, D-Colo.

