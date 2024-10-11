Nation

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

ABC's ''This Week'' — Ohio Sen. JD Vance, the Republican vice presidential nominee; Gov. Andy Beshear, D-Ky.; Deanne Criswell, head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
October 11, 2024 at 10:41PM

WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — Ohio Sen. JD Vance, the Republican vice presidential nominee; Gov. Andy Beshear, D-Ky.; Deanne Criswell, head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

___

NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.; former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

___

CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Johnson; Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas; Rep. Maxwell Frost, D-Fla.

___

CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.; Reps. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., and James Clyburn, D-S.C.

___

''Fox News Sunday'' — Vance, Criswell; Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Democratic nominee for vice president.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More
Nation

In an engineering feat, mechanical SpaceX arms catch Starship rocket booster back at the launch pad

SpaceX pulled off the boldest test flight yet of its enormous Starship rocket on Sunday, catching the returning booster back at the launch pad with mechanical arms.

Nation

Middle East latest: Iran indirectly threatens US forces against operating in Israel

Nation

1 adult fatally shot at a youth flag football game in Milwaukee