WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — Ohio Sen. JD Vance, the Republican vice presidential nominee; Gov. Andy Beshear, D-Ky.; Deanne Criswell, head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
By The Associated Press
___
NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.; former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.
___
CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Johnson; Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas; Rep. Maxwell Frost, D-Fla.
___
CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.; Reps. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., and James Clyburn, D-S.C.
___
''Fox News Sunday'' — Vance, Criswell; Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the Democratic nominee for vice president.
