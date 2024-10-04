WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.; Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell.
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
ABC's ''This Week'' — House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.; Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell.
By The Associated Press
___
NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.
___
CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Sens. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., and Thom Tillis, R-N.C.; Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio; Catherine Russell, UNICEF's executive director.
___
CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Kelly; Lara Trump, co-chair of the Republican National Committee; former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, Republican nominee for Senate; Jonathan Greenblatt, director of the Anti-Defamation League.
___
''Fox News Sunday'' — Johnson; Sens. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, and John Fetterman, D-Pa.
