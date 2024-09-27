Nation

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

ABC's ''This Week'' — National Security Council spokesman John Kirby; Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn.; former Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
September 27, 2024 at 10:33PM

WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — National Security Council spokesman John Kirby; Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn.; former Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz.

___

NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.

___

CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Gov. Roy Cooper, D-N.C.; Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; retired Army Gen. Stanley McChrystal.

___

CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Gov. JB Pritzker, D-Ill.; Sen. Lindsay Graham, R-S.C.

___

''Fox News Sunday'' — Sens. Katie Britt, R-Ala., and Chris Coons, D-Del.; Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More
Nation

A TV reporter was doing a live hurricane report when he rescued a woman from a submerged car

A weather TV reporter in Atlanta interrupted his live report about Hurricane Helene Friday to rescue a woman from a vehicle stranded by rising floodwaters.

Nation

The Latest: Harris heads to US-Mexico border and Trump meets with Zelenskyy

Nation

Judge orders mental health exam for California man accused of courthouse explosion