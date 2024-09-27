WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — National Security Council spokesman John Kirby; Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn.; former Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz.
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
ABC's ''This Week'' — National Security Council spokesman John Kirby; Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn.; former Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz.
NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.
CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Gov. Roy Cooper, D-N.C.; Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; retired Army Gen. Stanley McChrystal.
CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Gov. JB Pritzker, D-Ill.; Sen. Lindsay Graham, R-S.C.
''Fox News Sunday'' — Sens. Katie Britt, R-Ala., and Chris Coons, D-Del.; Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell.
