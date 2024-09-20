WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — National Security Council spokesman John Kirby; Reps. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., and Jason Crow, D-Colo.
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
September 20, 2024 at 10:49PM
NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and John Fetterman, D-Pa.
CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Israeli President Isaac Herzog; Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.; Gov. Jared Polis, D-Colo.
CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich.; Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.
''Fox News Sunday'' — Kirby; Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.; Reps. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., and Madeleine Dean, D-Pa.
