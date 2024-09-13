Nation

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows



September 13, 2024 at 10:52PM

WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — Govs. Mike DeWine, R-Ohio, and Maura Healey, D-Mass.

NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Ohio Sen. JD Vance, the Republican vice presidential nominee; Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Vance; Gov. Wes Moore, D-Md.; Gary Cohn, former director of the U.S. National Economic Council.

CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Vance; Gov. Josh Shapiro, D-Pa.

''Fox News Sunday'' — Shapiro; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

