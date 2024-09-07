WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — Former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.; Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, R-Ark.
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
By The Associated Press
___
NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.
___
CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley; Gov. Roy Cooper, D-N.C.; Reps. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, and Jim Himes, D-Conn.
___
CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Sens. John Fetterman, D-Pa., and Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
___
''Fox News Sunday'' — Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Chris Murphy, D-Conn.
