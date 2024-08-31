WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Gov. Jared Polis, D-Colo.
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
ABC's ''This Week'' — Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Gov. Jared Polis, D-Colo.
By The Associated Press
___
NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.
___
CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Gov. Maura Healey, D-Mass.; Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas; Teamsters President Sean O'Brien; Mitch Landrieu, co-chair of Kamala Harris' presidential campaign.
___
CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, a supporter of Donald Trump's presidential campaign.
___
''Fox News Sunday'' — Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.; Corey Lewandowski, an adviser to Trump's campaign.
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Trump questions acceptance of transgender people as he courts his base at Moms for Liberty gathering
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump lamented the growing acceptance of transgender Americans Friday in an appearance at the annual gathering of Moms for Liberty, a national nonprofit that has spearheaded efforts to get mentions of LGBTQ+ identity and structural racism out of K-12 classrooms.