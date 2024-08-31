Nation

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

ABC's ''This Week'' — Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Gov. Jared Polis, D-Colo.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
August 31, 2024 at 12:27AM

WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Gov. Jared Polis, D-Colo.

___

NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.

___

CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Gov. Maura Healey, D-Mass.; Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas; Teamsters President Sean O'Brien; Mitch Landrieu, co-chair of Kamala Harris' presidential campaign.

___

CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, a supporter of Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

___

''Fox News Sunday'' — Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.; Corey Lewandowski, an adviser to Trump's campaign.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More
Nation

Trump questions acceptance of transgender people as he courts his base at Moms for Liberty gathering

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump lamented the growing acceptance of transgender Americans Friday in an appearance at the annual gathering of Moms for Liberty, a national nonprofit that has spearheaded efforts to get mentions of LGBTQ+ identity and structural racism out of K-12 classrooms.

Sports

Defending champion Novak Djokovic is shocked at the US Open one night after Carlos Alcaraz's loss

Business

Young girls are using anti-aging products they see on social media. The harm is more than skin deep