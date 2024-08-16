Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Nation

By Associated Press

Associated Press

August 16, 2024 at 11:16PM

WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill.; Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson.

___

NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Sens. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y, and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich.

___

CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.; Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio; Gov. Andy Beshear, D-Ky.; Anne Milgram, administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration; Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee.

___

CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; Govs. J.B. Pritzker, D-Ill., and Chris Sununu, R-N.H.

___

''Fox News Sunday'' — Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, Republican vice presidential nominee; Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.

