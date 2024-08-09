Nation

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

ABC's ''This Week'' — Ohio Sen. JD Vance, the Republican vice presidential nominee; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

By Associated Press

Associated Press

August 9, 2024 at 10:47PM

___

NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Preempted by coverage of the Olympics.

___

CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Vance; Gov. Laura Kelly, D-Kan.; Brian Moynihan, CEO of Bank of America; retired Gen. Frank McKenzie, former commander of U.S. Central Command.

___

CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Vance; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

___

''Fox News Sunday'' — Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo.

