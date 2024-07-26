WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — Govs. Wes Moore, D-Md., J.B. Pritzker, D-Ill., and Chris Sununu, R-N.H.
NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Preempted by coverage of the Olympics.
CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.; Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, D-N.M.
CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn.; Sens. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.
''Fox News Sunday'' — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.
Sports
Damages to college athletes to range from a few dollars to more than a million under settlement
Thousands of former college athletes will be eligible for payments ranging from a few dollars to more than a million under the $2.78 billion antitrust settlement agreed to by the NCAA and five power conferences, a deal that also paves the way for schools to directly compensate athletes while attempting regulate payments from boosters.
Nation
FBI says Trump was indeed struck by bullet during assassination attempt
Nearly two weeks after Donald Trump's near assassination, the FBI confirmed Friday that it was indeed a bullet that struck the former president's ear, moving to clear up conflicting accounts about what caused the former president's injuries after a gunman opened fire at a Pennsylvania rally.
Business
Bills co-owner Kim Pegula helps break team huddle in latest sign of her recovery from cardiac arrest
Buffalo Bills co-owner Kim Pegula showed significant signs in her recovery from a debilitating cardiac arrest by being escorted to the field by her husband to help break the post-practice team huddle on Friday.
Nation
A tanker plane crash has killed a firefighting pilot in Oregon as Western wildfires spread
Communities in the U.S. West and Canada were under siege from raging wildfires on Friday, as a fast-moving blaze sparked by lightning sent people fleeing on fire-ringed roads in rural Idaho and a human-caused inferno forced the evacuation of hundreds of homes in northern California.
Nation
