WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — Govs. Wes Moore, D-Md., J.B. Pritzker, D-Ill., and Chris Sununu, R-N.H.

___

NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Preempted by coverage of the Olympics.

___

CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.; Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, D-N.M.

___

CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn.; Sens. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

___

''Fox News Sunday'' — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.