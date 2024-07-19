WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.; Sen. Joe Manchin, I-W.Va.; Rep. Ro Khanna; D-Calif.
NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Preempted by coverage of British Open golf tournament.
CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Reps. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, and Dean Phillips, D-Minn.; Cedric Richmond, co-chair of President Joe Biden's reelection campaign.
CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Johnson; Manchin; Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C.; Gov. Jared Polis, D-Colo.
''Fox News Sunday'' — Reps. James Comer, R-Ky., and Jake Auchincloss, D-Mass.; Democratic strategist and fundraiser Lindy Li.
Appeals court hears Christian homeless shelter's challenge to Washington anti-discrimination law
Lawyers for a Christian homeless shelter were in a federal appeals court Friday to challenge a Washington state anti-discrimination law that would require the charity to hire LGBTQ+ people and others who do not share its religious beliefs, including those on sexuality and marriage.
Nation
Ten Commandments won't go in some Louisiana classrooms until at least November as lawsuit plays out
Louisiana won't take official steps to implement a law requiring the Ten Commandments be placed in all of the state's public school classrooms until at least November as a lawsuit makes its way through the courts, according to an agreement approved by a federal judge Friday.
Nation
Firefighter killed at Trump rally honored with bagpipes, gun salute and a bugle sounding taps
The keen of bagpipes, a three-volley gun salute and a bugle sounding taps pierced the air of a small Pennsylvania town on Friday as hundreds gathered to honor an ex-fire chief who was shot and killed at a rally for former President Donald Trump.
Nation
Harvey Weinstein retrial in NYC tentatively set for November
A judge on Friday tentatively scheduled Harvey Weinstein's planned retrial on rape and sexual assault charges to begin on Nov. 12.
Nation
Rapper Sean Kingston and his mother indicted on federal charges in $1M fraud scheme
Rapper and singer Sean Kingston and his mother have been indicted in South Florida on federal charges of committing more than $1 million worth of fraud.