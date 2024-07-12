WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — Gov. Brian Kemp, R-Ga.; former White House chief of staff Ron Klain.
___
NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Sens. Chris Coons, D-Del., Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.
___
CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn.
___
CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and John Fetterman, D-Pa.
___
''Fox News Sunday'' — Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley; Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson; Elaine Kamarck, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution.
US Transportation Department to invest nearly $400 million for new Interstate 55 bridge in Memphis
The U.S. Department of Transportation is providing nearly $400 million to build a new Interstate 55 bridge connecting Tennessee and Arkansas across the Mississippi River, replacing the existing 75-year-old span, officials said Friday.
Nation
Small wildfire leads to precautionary evacuation of climate change research facility in Colorado
A small wildfire started Friday on a trail near a Colorado facility where scientists research climate change, including worsening wildfires, leading officials to evacuate the building.
Nation
Vermonters, pummeled by floods exactly a year apart, are assessing damage, beginning cleanup
Volunteers, some with heavy equipment, shoveled river silt and mud from roads, homes, yards and driveways and removed flood-ravaged items from homes Friday in one of the Vermont communities hardest hit by flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Beryl.
Nation
Jury ends first day of deliberations in US Sen. Bob Menendez's corruption trial without a verdict
A New York City jury finished its first three hours of deliberations Friday without reaching a verdict in the corruption trial of U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, who is accused of taking bribes and being a foreign agent for the Egyptian government.
Nation
California fire officials report first wildfire death of the 2024 season
Wildfires fueled by strong winds and an extended heat wave have led to the first death in California of the 2024 season, while wind-whipped flames in Arizona have forced hundreds to flee from a fire that tribal officials called the ''most serious'' on a reservation in decades.