WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — Replay of an interview with President Joe Biden.
___
NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.
___
CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.
___
CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Sens. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and Marco Rubio, R-Fla.; Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich.
___
''Fox News Sunday'' — Former Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio.
How Texas is still investigating migrant aid groups on the border after a judge's scathing order
Texas is widening investigations into aid organizations along the U.S.-Mexico border over claims that nonprofits are helping migrants illegally enter the country, taking some groups to court and making demands that a judge called harassment after the state tried shuttering an El Paso shelter.
Eastern Wisconsin community evacuated after floodwaters breach dam
A dam in an eastern Wisconsin community has been breached, and people living downriver were being evacuated, the National Weather Service said Friday.
Which states could have abortion on the ballot in 2024? Arkansas organizers aim to join the list
Organizers of an effort to scale back Arkansas' abortion ban said they have more than enough signatures to try to put their proposal before voters in November's election.
Biden says he's 'staying in the race' and braces for ABC interview
President Joe Biden declared that ''I'm staying in the race'' during a campaign rally in Madison, Wis., as he prepares to sit down for an interview where his every answer is sure to be scrutinized for evidence of his competency and fitness to run for office.