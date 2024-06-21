WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.
___
NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Mitch Landrieu, national co-chair of President Joe Biden's reelection campaign; Gov. Kristi Noem, R-S.D.
___
CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, D-N.M.; former national security adviser Robert C. O'Brien; former Deputy CIA Director Michael Morell.
___
CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.
___
''Fox News Sunday'' — Sens. Chris Coons, D-Del., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.
Ex-Florida law enforcement official says he was forced to resign for defying illegal DeSantis orders
Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered illegal surveillance of immigrants and ignored concerns that relocating them from Texas to another state could could be considered kidnapping or false imprisonment, the former chief of staff at the state's top law enforcement agency said in a whistleblower lawsuit.
FEMA is ready for an extreme hurricane and wildfire season, but money is a concern, Mayorkas says
The head of the Homeland Security Department said Friday that the agency tasked with responding to disasters across the country is prepared as it goes into what is expected to be an intense hurricane and wildfire season but he's concerned about looming budget shortfalls.
New York county reaches $1.75 million settlement with family of man fatally shot by police in 2011
A New York county has reached a $1.75 million settlement with the family of a man shot and killed by police in his home in 2011.
Fake elector case in Nevada dismissed over venue question, state attorney general vows appeal
A Nevada judge dismissed an indictment Friday against six Republicans accused of submitting certificates to Congress falsely declaring Donald Trump the winner of the state's 2020 presidential election, potentially cutting from four to three the number of states with criminal charges pending against so-called fake electors.