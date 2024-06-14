WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen; Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.
___
NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Reps. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., and Ro Khanna, D-Calif.
___
CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio; Microsoft founder Bill Gates; Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis.
___
CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Sens. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and Chris Murphy, D-Conn.
___
''Fox News Sunday'' — Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.; Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn.
Nation
Las Vegas shooting survivors alarmed at US Supreme Court's strike down of ban on rifle bump stocks
Survivors of the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas and families who received somber calls hours later said they were alarmed when the U.S. Supreme Court Friday struck down a ban on the gun attachment used by the gunman who rattled off over 1,000 bullets in 11 minutes.
Nation
Second suspect arrested in abduction of 2 Louisiana children and death of one of them
A second suspect was arrested Friday in connection with the abduction and death of a 4-year-old Louisiana girl who was found in Mississippi, Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade said.
Nation
Trooper with checkered FBI past convicted of child rape in Alabama
A former FBI agent was convicted Friday of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl while serving as an Alabama state trooper — a law enforcement job he landed even after he was kicked out of the FBI amid earlier claims that he raped a co-worker at knifepoint.
Nation
Louisiana US Rep. Garret Graves won't seek reelection, citing a new congressional map
U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, a Republican representing Louisiana, said on Friday that he will not run for reelection after a new congressional map dismantled his district, transforming it into the state's second majority-Black district.
Business
A Southwest Airlines plane that did a 'Dutch roll' suffered structural damage, investigators say
A Boeing 737 Max suffered damage to parts of the plane's structure after it went into a ''Dutch roll'' during a Southwest Airlines flight last month, U.S. investigators said Friday.