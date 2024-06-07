WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

___

NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Preempted by coverage of the French Open.

___

CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Cindy McCain, executive director of the U.N. World Food Program.

___

CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Govs. Kristi Noem, R-S.D., and Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich.; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.

___

''Fox News Sunday'' — Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y.