WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.
___
NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Preempted by coverage of the French Open.
___
CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Cindy McCain, executive director of the U.N. World Food Program.
___
CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Govs. Kristi Noem, R-S.D., and Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich.; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.
___
''Fox News Sunday'' — Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y.
Nation
New Jersey businessman testifies he promised up to $250,000 in bribes for Sen. Bob Menendez's help
A New Jersey businessman took his star turn on the witness stand in the bribery case against Sen. Bob Menendez on Friday, telling a jury he believed he had a $200,000-to-$250,000 deal in 2018 for the Democrat to pressure the New Jersey attorney general's office to stop investigating his friends and family.
Nation
Kennedy says he has secured ballot access in enough states to win. That's not yet true
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., claimed Friday that he's qualified for the ballot in enough states to win the presidency as an independent candidate, but there's a major caveat: at least 10 of the states have not certified his candidacy.
Nation
Driver who caused fiery crash that claimed 4 lives sentenced to prison
The driver who caused a fiery crash that killed four fellow Maine Maritime Academy students in December 2022 was ordered to serve three years in prison for manslaughter at his sentencing on Friday.
Nation
Wisconsin Republican leader Robin Vos says recall petition effort against him failed
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on Friday challenged signatures on petitions filed seeking an election to recall him from office, saying there were not enough valid ones.
Business
Boston pizza shop owner convicted of forced labor against employees in the country illegally
The owner of two Boston-area pizza shops was convicted of forced labor on Friday for using physical violence and threats of reprisal or deportation against employees living in the country illegally to make them work long hours, sometimes seven days a week.