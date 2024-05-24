WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — Preempted by coverage of the Monaco Grand Prix.
___
NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — A panel of secretaries of state with Jocelyn Benson, D-Mich., Brad Raffensperger, R-Ga., Adrian Fontes, D-Ariz., and Al Schmidt, R-Pa.
___
CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.; Reps. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, Mike Waltz, R-Fla., and Pat Ryan, D-N.Y.
___
CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.; Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn.; former Rep. Patrick J. Kennedy, D-R.I.
___
''Fox News Sunday'' — Reps. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., and Byron Donalds, R-Fla.
Man insults judge who sentenced him to 12 years in prison for attacking police during Capitol riot
A New Jersey electrician who repeatedly attacked police officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, siege at the U.S. Capitol was sentenced on Friday to 12 years in prison by a judge who called him ''a menace to our society.''
Nation
Pronouns and tribal affiliations are now forbidden in South Dakota public university employee emails
A new South Dakota policy to stop the use of gender pronouns by public university faculty and staff in official correspondence is also keeping Native American employees from listing their tribal affiliations in a state with a long and violent history of conflict with tribes.
Business
Families of Uvalde victims sue Meta, video game maker and gun-maker on 2nd anniversary of shooting
The families of a group of victims from the Uvalde school shooting announced new lawsuits Friday against Instagram parent company Meta Platforms, the maker of the video game ''Call of Duty'' and the gun company that made the assault rifle used in the shooting.
Nation
Ex-CIA officer accused of spying for China pleads guilty in a Honolulu courtroom
A former CIA officer and contract linguist for the FBI accused of spying for China for at least a decade pleaded guilty Friday in a federal courtroom in Honolulu.
Nation
A murderous romance or a frame job? Things to know about Boston's Karen Read murder trial
A highly publicized trial in Massachusetts involving a woman accused of striking her Boston police officer boyfriend with her SUV and leaving him for dead in a snowbank is finishing its fourth week on Friday.