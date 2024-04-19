WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — Reps. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, and Ro Khanna, D-Calif.; retired Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer.
___
NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
___
CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska; Gov. Josh Shapiro, D-Pa.
___
CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Govs. J.B. Pritzker, D-Ill., and Kristi Noem, R-S.D.; Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas.
__
''Fox News Sunday'' — Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn.; Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla.
