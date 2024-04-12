WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.; Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn.
NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Govs. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich., and Wes Moore, D-Md.; Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio.
CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas; White House national security spokesman John Kirby; retired Gen. Frank McKenzie, a former commander of U.S. Central Command; Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund.
CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Sens. John Fetterman, D-Pa., and J.D. Vance, R-Ohio.
''Fox News Sunday'' — Kirby; Sen. John Kennedy, R-La.; Will Scharf, a lawyer for Donald Trump.
Prince Harry scores goal in charity polo match as Meghan, Netflix cameras look on
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, may have given up their royal duties, but not the celebrity life.
Judge in sports betting case orders ex-interpreter for Ohtani to get gambling addiction treatment
A federal judge on Friday ordered the former longtime interpreter for Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani to undergo gambling addiction treatment in a sports betting case stemming from allegations he stole $16 million from the Japanese baseball player's bank account to pay off debts.
Trump gives support to embattled Speaker Mike Johnson at pivotal Mar-a-Lago meet
Donald Trump offered a political lifeline Friday to House Speaker Mike Johnson, saying the beleaguered GOP leader is doing a ''very good job,'' and tamping down the far-right forces led by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene trying to oust him from office.
Dallas doctor convicted of tampering with IV bags linked to coworker's death and other emergencies
A Dallas anesthesiologist was convicted Friday for injecting a nerve-blocking agent and other drugs into bags of intravenous fluid at a surgical center where he worked, which led to the death of a coworker and caused cardiac emergencies for several patients, federal prosecutors said.
Officer who fatally shot Kawaski Trawick 5 years ago won't be disciplined, police commissioner says
Two New York City police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Kawaski Trawick inside his Bronx apartment five years ago will not face internal discipline, the city's police commissioner, Edward Caban, announced Friday.