WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.; retired Marine Corps Gen. Frank McKenzie, former commander of Central Command.
NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Reps. James Clyburn, D-S.C., and Don Bacon, R-Neb.
CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott; Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio; Cindy McCain, executive director of the United Nations World Food Program.
CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Gov. Wes Moore, D-Md.; Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.; Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y.
''Fox News Sunday'' — Moore; Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.
Business
As cranes arrive at Baltimore bridge collapse site, governor describes daunting task of cleaning up
A crane that can lift 1,000 tons, described as one of the largest on the Eastern Seaboard, appeared near the site of a collapsed highway bridge in Baltimore as crews prepared Friday to begin clearing wreckage that has stymied the search for four workers missing and presumed dead and blocked ships from entering or leaving the city's vital port.
Nation
Study says since 1979 climate change has made heat waves last longer, spike hotter, hurt more people
Climate change is making giant heat waves crawl slower across the globe and they are baking more people for a longer time with higher temperatures over larger areas, a new study finds.
Nation
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
Nation
DA suggests Donald Trump violated gag order with post about daughter of hush-money trial judge
Manhattan prosecutors suggested Friday that Donald Trump violated a gag order in his hush-money criminal case this week by assailing the judge's daughter and making a false claim about her on social media.
Business
US judge in Nevada hands wild horse advocates rare victory in ruling on mustang management plans
In a rare legal victory for wild horse advocates, a judge has ruled U.S. land managers failed to adopt a legal herd management plan or conduct the necessary environmental review before 31 mustangs died during the roundup of more than 2,000 horses in Nevada last summer.