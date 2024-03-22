WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — Vice President Kamala Harris; former Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo.
NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Retired Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer; civil rights activist Ruby Bridges
CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.; former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. R-Calif.
CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Chip Roy, R-Texas, and Nanette Barragán, D-Calif.
''Fox News Sunday'' — Sens. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and Tim Kaine, D-Va.
World Russia says 40 dead, 145 injured in concert hall raid; Islamic State group claims responsibility
Rochester 12 years later: Possible DNA match made for mother of 'Baby Angel,' found dead in river near Winona
Business
Trump's social media company approved to go public, potentially netting former president billions
Donald Trump is returning to the stock market, and the former president stands to reap a sizeable payout in the process.
Nation
Trial starts for Arizona border rancher charged with killing migrant on his property
An Arizona rancher went on trial Friday in the fatal shooting of a migrant on his property near Mexico, with his defense attorney maintaining his innocence as the national debate over border security heats up ahead of this year's presidential election.
Business
Drought pinched Louisiana's crawfish harvest, but mudbug fans are weathering the shortage
In Jeff Pohlmann's 39 years of selling crawfish in Louisiana he has never seen the industry face such an abysmal shortage of ''mudbugs.''
Nation
Texas school bus with more 40 students crashes, killing 2 people, authorities say
A school bus carrying more than 40 prekindergarten students on a field trip collided with a concrete truck and rolled over Friday in Texas, killing two people, authorities said.
Nation
Biden to host Iraqi leader with talks underway on winding down coalition against the Islamic State
President Joe Biden plans to host Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani next month, a visit that comes as the countries hold formal talks about winding down the mission of a U.S.-led military coalition that was formed to fight the Islamic State group in Iraq.