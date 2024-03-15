WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — White House national security spokesman John Kirby; Reps. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, and Ro Khanna, D-Calif.
NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Sens. Bill Cassidy, R-La., and Ben Cardin, D-Md.; José Andrés, founder of World Central Kitchen.
CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Former Vice President Mike Pence; Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.; Reps. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., and Mike Gallagher, R-Wis.; UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell.
CNN's ''State of the Union'' — House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D.; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Gov. Mike DeWine, R-Ohio.
''Fox News Sunday'' — Kirby; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas; author Mitch Albom.
Nation
Weekly ski trip turns into overnight ordeal when about 50 women get stranded in bus during snowstorm
A weekly ski trip for about 50 women from the Denver area turned into an overnight ordeal when their bus got stuck in a snowstorm behind jackknifed semi tractor-trailers on their way back from Vail.
Nation
GOP Kentucky House votes to defund diversity, equity and inclusion offices at public universities
The Kentucky House voted Friday to choke off funding for diversity, equity and inclusion offices at public universities following an impassioned debate that had a GOP lawmaker dismissing DEI efforts as a failure and Democrats defending them as pillars of support for students from underrepresented groups.
Nation
Judge appoints special master to oversee California federal women's prison after rampant abuse
A judge on Friday appointed a special master to oversee a troubled federal women's prison in California known for rampant sexual abuse against inmates, marking the first time the federal Bureau of Prisons has been subject to such oversight.
Nation
Prosecutor leaves Georgia election case against Trump after relationship with district attorney
A special prosecutor who had a romantic relationship with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis formally withdrew Friday from the Georgia election interference case against Donald Trump after a judge ruled he had to leave or Willis couldn't continue to pursue the charges.
Nation
Jurors weigh fate of Afghan refugee charged with murder in a case that shocked Muslim community
Prosecutors on Friday wrapped up their case against an Afghan refugee on charges that he gunned down a man in 2022 in what turned out to be the first of three ambush-style killings involving members of the Muslim community in New Mexico's largest city.