WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — Sens. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and Mike Rounds, R-S.D.; World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés.
___
NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley; Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich.
___
CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Director Steve Dettelbach; Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska; Reps. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, and Ro Khanna, D-Calif.
___
CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Mayorkas; Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla.
__
''Fox News Sunday'' — Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., Ben Cardin, D-Md., and Chris Coons, D-Del.; Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla.
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
