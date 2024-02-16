WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, a Republican presidential candidate; Gov. Josh Shapiro, D-Pa.
___
NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio.
___
CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Sens. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C.
___
CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Scott; Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.
__
''Fox News Sunday'' — Scott; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Venezuela bribery witness gets light sentence in wake of Biden's pardoning of Maduro ally
A Venezuelan businessman who helped hide almost $17 million in bribe payments by an ally of President Nicolas Maduro was sentenced to six months in prison Friday by a federal judge who expressed frustration that his cooperation with law enforcement was undone by President Joe Biden's recent pardon of a top U.S. criminal target.
Nation
Jury awards $10 million to man who was wrongly convicted of murder
A jury awarded $10 million to a Detroit-area man who spent nearly six years in prison for the killing of a 15-year-old girl before his conviction was thrown out at the request of prosecutors.
Nation
In video, Maine gunman said reservists were scared because he was 'capable' of doing something
An Army reservist responsible for Maine's deadliest mass shooting told state police in New York before his hospitalization last summer that fellow soldiers were worried about him because he was ''gonna friggin' do something.''
Business
Business
Nevada issues first license to a lounge in Las Vegas where cannabis can be consumed recreationally
Nevada regulators have issued the first license to operate a lounge where cannabis can be consumed recreationally, marking the first of what are expected to be dozens of such operations.