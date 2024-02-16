WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, a Republican presidential candidate; Gov. Josh Shapiro, D-Pa.

NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio.

CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Sens. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C.

CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Scott; Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

''Fox News Sunday'' — Scott; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.