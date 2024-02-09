WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu; Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.; Gov. Brian Kemp, R-Ga.
___
NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas; Mitch Landrieu, co-chair of President Joe Biden's reelection campaign; former Gov. Chris Christie, R-N.J.
___
CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, a Republican presidential candidate; Bob Bauer, Biden's personal attorney; Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.
__
CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.
__
''Fox News Sunday'' — Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
AP PHOTOS: Asia welcomes Lunar New Year of the Dragon with temple visits and celebrations
People across Asia welcomed the Lunar New Year on Saturday with family gatherings, festivals and temple visits to ask for blessings.
Business
Here's how to beat the hype and overcome loneliness on Valentine's Day
Elise Plessis hasn't been in a long-term relationship for 26 years. It's by choice, yet she still suffers FOMO when Valentine's Day rolls around.
Nation
2 people dead after small plane attempts emergency landing on southwest Florida interstate
Two people have died after a small plane attempted to make an emergency landing on Interstate 75 in southwest Florida on Friday afternoon, colliding with a vehicle and bringing traffic to a halt as a massive plume of black smoke rose into the air.
Business
Tommy Hilfiger takes over the Oyster Bar in Grand Central for a joyous New York-centric fashion show
Tommy Hilfiger threw himself a welcome home party Friday night at Grand Central's Oyster Bar with Questlove as his DJ and Jon Batiste serenading Anna Wintour on his melodica while a bevy of global celebrities looked on.
Nation
Wayne Kramer, late guitarist of rock band MC5, also leaves legacy of bringing music to prisons
The tributes that poured in following Wayne Kramer's death last week came from musicians praising the MC5 guitarist's contributions to rock music, as well as from prison reform advocates who extolled his legacy of bringing music to incarcerated people.