WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.; Quentin Fulks, a top member of President Joe Biden's campaign team; Jon Finer, deputy national security adviser.
___
NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.; Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H.
___
CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, a Republican presidential candidate; Govs. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich., and Sarah Huckabee Sanders, R-Ark.
__
CNN's ''State of the Union'' — DeSantis; Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas.
__
''Fox News Sunday'' — Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio; Reps. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., and Thomas Massie, R-Ky.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Business
Nation
U.S. voters stare down a Trump-Biden repeat in disbelief, denial
Even as both men stroll toward likely summer coronations and a fall rematch, an undercurrent of disbelief is coursing through the country.
Sports