WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate; Governor J.B. Pritzker, D-Ill.
NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa; Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn.
CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H
CNN's ''State of the Union'' — DeSantis; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; former Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.
''Fox News Sunday'' — DeSantis; Manchin; former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, a Republican presidential candidate;
Washington's Kalen DeBoer signs deal to replace Nick Saban at Alabama, AP source says
Alabama wasted little time in finding Nick Saban's successor, hiring Kalen DeBoer away from national runner-up Washington.
Los Angeles man pleads not guilty to killing wife and her parents, putting body parts in trash
A Los Angeles man accused of killing his wife and her parents and then stuffing their dismembered body parts into trash bags pleaded not guilty Friday to murder.
Fox News stops running MyPillow commercials in a payment dispute with election denier Mike Lindell
MyPillow chief executive and prominent election denier Mike Lindell said Friday that Fox News has stopped running his company's commercials, disputing the network's assertion that it is simply because he hasn't paid his bills.
Blinken meets Chinese and Japanese diplomats, seeks stability as Taiwan voters head to the polls
Secretary of State Antony Blinken met a senior Chinese diplomat on Friday, as the Biden administration seeks to mitigate tensions over Taiwan as the island holds its presidential election.
