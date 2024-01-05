WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas.
___
NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.; Israeli President Isaac Herzog; Quentin Fulks, a top official in President Joe Biden's reelection campaign.
___
CBS' ''Face the Nation" — House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.; Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate; Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.
__
CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Former Vice President Mike Pence; Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C.
__
''Fox News Sunday'' — Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas; Denver Mayor Mike Johnston; Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Nation Biden warns against Trump reelection after Jan. 6 Capitol riot, a day 'we nearly lost America'
More from Star Tribune
Nation Biden warns against Trump reelection after Jan. 6 Capitol riot, a day 'we nearly lost America'
More from Star Tribune
Nation Biden warns against Trump reelection after Jan. 6 Capitol riot, a day 'we nearly lost America'
More from Star Tribune
Nation Biden warns against Trump reelection after Jan. 6 Capitol riot, a day 'we nearly lost America'
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Business
NY seeks $370 million in penalties in Trump's civil fraud trial. His response: 'They should pay me'
New York state lawyers increased their request for penalties to over $370 million Friday in Donald Trump's civil business fraud trial. He retorted, ''They should pay me.''
Nation
Supreme Court will decide if Trump can be kept off 2024 ballots
The Supreme Court said Friday it will decide whether former President Donald Trump can be kept off the ballot because of his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss, inserting the court squarely in the 2024 presidential campaign.
Nation
Shia LaBeouf converts to Catholicism after being confirmed at New Year's Eve Mass
Actor Shia LaBeouf, known for his off-screen troubles as well as his film roles, has converted to Catholicism after being confirmed on New Year's Eve at a Mass presided over by Capuchin Franciscan friars.
Nation
Feds to investigate entire New York City subway system after derailment injures more than 20 people
Federal transit safety investigators will be reviewing all of New York City's subway operations in response to a collision and derailment that caused minor injuries to more than 20 people, the chairperson of the National Transportation Safety Board said Friday.
Nation
Biden warns against Trump reelection after Jan. 6 Capitol riot, a day 'we nearly lost America'
President Joe Biden warned Friday that Donald Trump's efforts to retake the White House in 2024 pose a grave threat to the country, the day before the third anniversary of the violent riot at the U.S. Capitol by then-President Trump's supporters aiming to keep him in power.