WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio; former Trump White House staffers Alyssa Farah Griffin, Cassidy Hutchinson and Sarah Matthews.
___
NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa.; Govs. Jared Polis, D-Colo., and Spencer Cox, R-Utah.
___
CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Denver Mayor Mike Johnston and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson.
__
CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.; Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md.; Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.
__
''Fox News Sunday'' — Reps. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, and Tony Gonzales, R-Texas; Jared Bernstein, chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers.
Police searching for Colorado mother suspected of killing her 2 children, wounding third
Police were still searching Friday for a Colorado woman suspected of killing her two young children and wounding a third after police initially responded to a report of a burglary in their home.
Business
Resilient economy energizes investors, as financial markets end 2023 up 24%
The S&P 500 closed out 2023 with a gain of more than 24% and the Dow finished near a record high, as easing inflation, a resilient economy and the prospect of lower interest rates buoyed investors, particularly in the last two months of the year.
Nation
Judge blocks most of an Iowa law banning some school library books and discussion of LGBTQ+ issues
A federal judge on Friday temporarily blocked key parts of an Iowa law that bans some books from school libraries and forbids teachers from raising LGBTQ+ issues.
Business
Embezzlement of Oregon weekly newspaper's funds forces it to lay off entire staff and halt print
An Oregon weekly newspaper has had to lay off its entire staff and halt print after 40 years because its funds were embezzled by a former employee, its editor said, in a devastating blow to a publication that serves as an important source of information in a community that, like many others nationwide, is struggling with growing gaps in local news coverage.
Nation
North Dakota lawmaker's district GOP echoes call on him to resign after slurs to police in DUI stop
Local Republican Party leaders of a North Dakota lawmaker's own district joined calls on Friday for him to step down after his vulgar comments to police earlier this month during his traffic stop and arrest on a charge of drunken driving.