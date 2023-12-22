WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.
NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Panel discussion on national issues.
CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Panel discussion on national issues.
CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Former Vice President Al Gore; Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates.
''Fox News Sunday'' — Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn.
Bidens make traditional pre-Christmas visit to children's hospital
President Joe Biden joined his wife, first lady Jill Biden, on Friday for a Christmas season visit to Children's National Hospital to meet young patients and their families.
Nation
Charlie Sheen's neighbor arrested after being accused of assaulting actor in Malibu home
Charlie Sheen's neighbor was arrested after being accused of assaulting the actor in a Malibu, California, home this week, authorities said.
Business
Busiest holiday travel season in years is off to a smooth start with few airport delays
The holiday travel rush hit its peak Friday as mild weather and lower flight cancelation rates raised hopes for merrier drivers and airline passengers than last year.
Nation
Inmates were locked in cells during April fire that injured 20 at NYC's Rikers Island, report finds
Inmates at New York City's Rikers Island were kept locked in their cells for nearly half an hour while a fire spread through one of the nation's largest and most notorious jail complexes this past April, injuring some 20 people, according to a report released Friday by an independent oversight agency.
Nation
Chicago man exonerated in 2011 murder case where legally blind eyewitness gave testimony
Darien Harris spent more than 12 years in an Illinois prison, convicted of murder in part on the testimony of an eyewitness who was legally blind.