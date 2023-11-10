WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan; Gov. Wes Moore, D-Md.; Reps. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., and Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla.
NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu; Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.; Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel.
CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Sullivan; Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas.
CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Sullivan; McDaniel; former Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.
''Fox News Sunday'' — Warner; Nikki Haley, a Republican presidential candidate; Michael Herzog, Israel's ambassador to the United States.
Nation
'From the river to the sea': Why these 6 words spark fury and passion over the Israel-Hamas war
The Jordan River is a winding, 200-plus-mile run on the eastern flank of Israel and the occupied West Bank. The sea is the glittering Mediterranean to its west.
Business
Hollywood actors union board approves strike-ending deal as leaders tout money gains and AI rights
Board members from Hollywood's actors union voted Friday to approve the deal with studios that ended their strike after nearly four months, with the union's leadership touting the gains made in weeks of methodical negotiations.
Nation
4 men wounded in shootout over allegedly stolen car on Interstate 59 in Alabama
A confrontation over an allegedly stolen car in Birmingham, Alabama, ended Friday in a shootout on a busy interstate that wounded four people, including two who had life-threatening injuries, police said.
Sports
Michigan is accused of stealing other team's signs. Here's why its coach just got banned for 3 games
The football program at the University of Michigan, among the favorites to play for the national championship, has become embroiled in an alleged sign-stealing scheme that involved impermissible, in-person scouting of opponents going back as long as three seasons.
Nation
Live updates | Fighting near hospitals in north Gaza, as Palestinians flee to overcrowded shelters
Thousands of Palestinians are fleeing northern Gaza as Israel's military pushed deeper into dense urban neighborhoods in its battle with Hamas militants. Officials in the besieged enclave said the Palestinian death toll has surpassed 11,000 people.