WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan.
___
NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate; Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.
__
CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio; Robert Mardini, director-general of the International Committee of the Red Cross; retired Army Gen. Joseph Votel, former commander of U.S. Central Command.
__
CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Sullivan; Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla.
___
''Fox News Sunday'' — Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas; Mayor Eric Johnson of Dallas.
Maine officials lift shelter-in-place order as search for mass shooting suspect continues
Authorities scoured the woods and hundreds of acres of family-owned property, sent dive teams with sonar to the bottom of a river and scrutinized a possible suicide note Friday in the second day of their intensive search for an Army reservist accused of fatally shooting 18 people and wounding 13 at a bowling alley and a bar in Maine.
Nation
Richard Moll, who found fame as a bailiff on the original sitcom 'Night Court,' dies at 80
Richard Moll, a character actor who found lasting fame as an eccentric but gentle giant bailiff on the original ''Night Court'' sitcom, has died. He was 80.
Nation
Most New Mexico families with infants exposed to drugs skip subsidized treatment, study says
Most New Mexico families with infants exposed to illicit drugs, marijuana and alcohol in the womb have been forgoing subsidized addiction treatment and other voluntary support services since the state's shift in 2020 that halted automatic referrals to protective services, a new study indicated on Friday.
Nation
2 white boaters plead guilty to misdemeanors in Alabama riverfront brawl
Two white boaters charged in an Alabama riverfront brawl that drew nationwide attention pleaded guilty Friday to misdemeanor charges of harassment and assault.
Nation
Misinformation is flowing ahead of Ohio abortion vote. Some is coming from a legislative website
The inflammatory language targeting a reproductive rights measure on Ohio's fall ballot is the type of messaging that is common in the closing weeks of a highly contested initiative campaign — warning of ''abortion on demand'' or ''dismemberment of fully conscious children'' if voters approve it.