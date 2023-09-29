WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — Shalanda Young, director of the White House Office of Management and Budget; Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y.; Chris Christie, a Republican presidential candidate.
__
NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Preempted by coverage of golf's Ryder Cup.
__
CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., and Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J.; former Defense Secretary Mark Esper; Diane Swonk, chief economist at KPMG.
__
CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.
___
''Fox News Sunday'' — Reps. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., and French Hill, R-Ark.; Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; Nikki Haley, a Republican presidential candidate.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Business McCarthy's last-ditch plan to keep the government open collapses, making a shutdown almost certain
More from Star Tribune
Business McCarthy's last-ditch plan to keep the government open collapses, making a shutdown almost certain
More from Star Tribune
Business McCarthy's last-ditch plan to keep the government open collapses, making a shutdown almost certain
More from Star Tribune
Business McCarthy's last-ditch plan to keep the government open collapses, making a shutdown almost certain
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
New York City area gets one of its wettest days in decades, as rain swamps subways and streets
Rain walloped the New York metropolitan area with a startling punch Friday, knocking out several subway and commuter rail lines, stranding drivers on highways, flooding basements and shuttering a terminal at LaGuardia Airport in one of the city's wettest days in decades.
Nation
Last living suspect in 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur indicted in Las Vegas on murder charge
A man who prosecutors say ordered the 1996 killing of rapper Tupac Shakur was arrested and charged with murder Friday in a long-awaited breakthrough in one of hip-hop's most enduring mysteries.
Nation
Trump animates California Republicans with calls to shoot people who rob stores
In an occasionally dark and profane speech, Donald Trump on Friday sought to win over Republicans in California by complaining that rich people in Beverly Hills smell bad because they're denied water, reiterating lies about widespread election fraud and calling on police to shoot people robbing stores.
Business
Court orders Subway franchise owners to pay workers nearly $1M - and to sell or close their stores
A federal court ordered the owners of 14 Subway locations north of San Francisco to pay employees nearly $1 million in damages and back pay — and also to sell or shut their businesses, with any sale proceeds going to the Department of Labor.
Business
Louisiana citrus farmers are seeing a mass influx of salt water that could threaten seedlings
Commercial citrus growers have dwindled over the past few decades in south Louisiana, where farmers have had to battle hurricanes, flooding, invasive insects, freezes and drought to keep their groves alive.