WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — Reps. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and Nancy Mace, R-S.C.; Cindy McCain, executive director of the World Food Program.
NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Taped interview with former President Donald Trump, a Republican presidential candidate.
CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Reps. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, and Debbie Dingell, D-Mich.; ''Superpower'' co-director Sean Penn.
CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Former Vice President Mike Pence, a Republican presidential candidate; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.
''Fox News Sunday'' — Vivek Ramaswamy, a Republican presidential candidate; Reps. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., and Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.
