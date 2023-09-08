WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.; Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.; Dr. Anthony Fauci, former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
__
NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif.; Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.
__
CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Vice President Kamala Harris; Rep. French Hill, R-Ark.; retired Marine Corps Gen. Frank McKenzie.
__
CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Blinken; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas; Nikki Haley, a Republican presidential candidate;
___
''Fox News Sunday'' — Gov. Glenn Youngkin, R-Va.; Becky Pringle, president of the National Education Association.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Kaiser to pay $49 million to California for illegally dumping private medical records, medical waste
SAN FRANCISCO — Kaiser Permanente has agreed to pay $49 million as part of a settlement with California prosecutors who say the health care giant…
Nation
Wisconsin sawmill agrees to pay $191K to federal regulators after 16-year-old boy killed on the job
A northern Wisconsin sawmill has agreed to pay nearly $191,000 and stop hiring children under 16 to settle a federal lawsuit labor regulators filed after a teenager was killed on the job this summer and other child employees were hurt in a string of accidents.
Nation
Judge denies Mark Meadows' request to move his Georgia election subversion case to federal court
A judge on Friday denied Mark Meadows' request to move his Georgia election subversion case to federal court, ruling that the Trump White House chief of staff must fight the charges in state court instead.
Nation
Severe heat, heavy storms hit New England; fallen tree kills camper in Vermont
The heat that has gripped much of the nation seeped into New England on Friday, forcing some schools to close or send kids home early while powerful thunderstorms also swept through the region.
Business
Teen's death leads to outpouring of concern over spicy chip challenge as sales are halted
The death of a Massachusetts teenager after his family said he ate an extremely spicy tortilla chip has led to an outpouring of concern about the social media challenge and prompted retailers to pull the product from their shelves at the manufacturer's request.