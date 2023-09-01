WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — Vivek Ramaswamy, a Republican presidential candidate; Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.
__
NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.; Franklin Foer, author of ''The Last Politician,'' about Joe Biden's presidency.
__
CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Raimondo; Nikki Haley, a Republican presidential candidate; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; former Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.
__
CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Raimondo; Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D.
___
''Fox News Sunday'' — Former Vice President Mike Pence, a Republican presidential candidate; Jared Bernstein, chair of the Council of Economic Advisers.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Curious Minnesota Homeless encampments aren't a new Twin Cities phenomenon. But the latest ones are different.
More from Star Tribune
Curious Minnesota Homeless encampments aren't a new Twin Cities phenomenon. But the latest ones are different.
More from Star Tribune
Curious Minnesota Homeless encampments aren't a new Twin Cities phenomenon. But the latest ones are different.
More from Star Tribune
Curious Minnesota Homeless encampments aren't a new Twin Cities phenomenon. But the latest ones are different.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Business
Billionaires want to build a new city in rural California. They must convince voters first
Silicon Valley billionaires behind a secretive $800 million land-buying spree in Northern California have finally released some details about their plans for a new green city, but they still must win over skeptical voters and local leaders.
Nation
Man convicted of 4-month-old son's 1997 death dies on Alabama death row
A man convicted in the killing of his 4-month-old son has died on Alabama's death row, state corrections officials said.
Nation
Officials can't interfere with local Tennessee Pride festival under anti-drag law, judge rules
A federal judge ruled Friday that law enforcement officials can't use a Tennessee law that strictly limits drag shows to interfere with a local Pride festival this weekend, favoring event organizers who sued after a district attorney warned he intends to enforce the new statute even after another federal judge ruled it unconstitutional.
Nation
Things to know about the latest court and policy action on transgender issues in the US
On Friday, Texas became the most populous state with a ban in effect against gender-affirming care for minors.
Nation
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
ABC's ''This Week'' — Vivek Ramaswamy, a Republican presidential candidate; Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.