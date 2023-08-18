WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — Former Vice President Mike Pence, a Republican presidential candidate; Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, a Republican presidential candidate; Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn.
CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Criswell; Gov. Josh Green, D-Hawaii; Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass; Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.
CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Criswell; Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.
''Fox News Sunday'' — Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley; Gov. Kim Reynolds, R-Iowa.
