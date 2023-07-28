WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.; Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y.; actor Matthew McConaughey.

NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.; former Texas Rep. Will Hurd, a Republican presidential candidate.

CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Republican presidential candidates; Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis.

CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and Vivek Ramaswamy, Republican presidential candidates; Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.

''Fox News Sunday'' — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, a Republican presidential candidate; Reps. Adam Smith, D-Wash., and Nancy Mace, R-S.C.; Alina Habba, a lawyer for Donald Trump.