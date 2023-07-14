WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — National security adviser Jake Sullivan; former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican presidential candidate.
NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Jake Sullivan; Sens. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., and Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska.
CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Jake Sullivan; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas; Mesa, Arizona, Mayor John Giles; IAC Chairman Barry Diller.
CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Jake Sullivan; Christie; Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz.; Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, D-Pa.
''Fox News Sunday'' — Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.
The life of a gun: Tracing its path from Texas to the black market to a mass shooting in St. Paul
The life of a gun: Tracing its path from Texas to the black market to a mass shooting in St. Paul
Nation
Authorities respond to North Dakota shooting that witness described as man opening fire on police
Federal, state and local authorities responded to a shooting Friday in Fargo, North Dakota. and a witness described it as a man opening fire on police.
Nation
Iowa law banning most abortions after about 6 weeks takes effect as judge weighs whether to block it
An Iowa ban on most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy was signed into law Friday, forcing clinics to scramble to arrange out-of-state care for many women whose access immediately ended as a judge considered whether to temporarily put a hold on the law.
Nation
Heat wave could break Vegas record as visitors stay inside chilled casinos and ER doctors are busy
Visitors to Las Vegas on Friday stepped out momentarily to snap photos and were hit by blast-furnace air. But most will spend their vacations in a vastly different climate — at casinos where the chilly air conditioning might require a light sweater.
Nation
Jesse Jackson to step down as head of civil rights organization Rainbow PUSH
The Rev. Jesse Jackson plans to step down from leading the Chicago civil rights organization Rainbow PUSH Coalition he founded in 1971, the organization announced Friday.
Nation
GOP White House hopefuls face mounting pressure to stop Trump in Iowa
As the six-month sprint to the Iowa caucuses begins, the sprawling field of Republican presidential candidates is facing growing pressure to prove they can become serious challengers to former President Donald Trump.