WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — Secretary of State Antony Blinken; former Rep. Will Hurd of Texas, a Republican presidential candidate; Gov. Roy Cooper, D-N.C.
NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Blinken; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb.
CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Reps. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, and Veronica Escobar, D-Texas; Cindy McCain, executive director of the United Nations World Food Program.
CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Blinken; Klobuchar; North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, a Republican presidential candidate; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.
''Fox News Sunday'' — Former Vice President Mike Pence, a Republican presidential candidate; Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md.
