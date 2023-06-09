WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Chris Coons, D-Del.
NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Pre-empted by coverage of the French Open tennis tournament.
CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., a Republican presidential candidate; Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.; former National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster.
CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Reps. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Dan Goldman, D-N.Y.; entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark., Republican presidential candidates.
''Fox News Sunday'' — Alina Habba, attorney to former President Donald Trump; former Attorney General William Barr; Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.
Trump charged with 37 felonies in classified documents case
Former President Donald Trump improperly shared a Pentagon "plan of attack" and a classified map related to a military operation, according to a sweeping 37-count felony indictment related to the mishandling of classified documents that was unsealed Friday and that could instantly reshape the 2024 presidential race.
Nation
Trump indictment takeaways: Prosecutors detail schemes and lies to keep secret papers
The federal indictment against Donald Trump accuses the former president of illegally hoarding classified documents at his Florida estate after leaving the White House in 2021, and then scheming and lying to thwart government efforts to recover them.
Nation
Officer who raced to Parkland massacre scene testifies against deputy who stayed outside
A police officer who rushed into a high school building during the 2018 Parkland shooting testified Friday that a sheriff's deputy outside confirmed that the shooter was upstairs.
Business
Judge in FTX bankruptcy rejects media challenge, says customer names can remain secret
The names of individual customers of collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX Trading can be permanently shielded from public disclosure, a Delaware bankruptcy judge ruled Friday.
Business
Biden, in North Carolina, pushes clean energy agenda and promotes order aiding military spouses
President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Friday that aims to bolster job opportunities for military and veteran spouses whose careers are often disrupted by their loved ones' deployments, telling them ''we never forget that you've also answered the nation's call.''