WASHINGTON — ABC's ''This Week'' — Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy; Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio.
NBC's ''Meet the Press'' — Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Mike Rounds, R-S.D.; Timothy Parlatore, former attorney for Donald Trump.
CBS' ''Face the Nation" — Manchin; Rep. Garret Graves, R-La.; Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan; Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova.
CNN's ''State of the Union'' — Reps. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., and Ken Buck, R-Colo.; Shalanda Young, director of the Office of Management and Budget.
''Fox News Sunday'' — Manchin; Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Gov. Kim Reynolds, R-Iowa; Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash.
